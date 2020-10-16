Tanishq to Amul, The Most Controversial Ads of All Time 

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's Twitter account, that owns the Amul brand, was blocked shortly after it posted a cartoon that seemingly called for a boycott of Chinese goods.

The cartoon seemed to endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' strategy as well as a call for a boycott of Chinese goods on Indian social media. In light of this temporary ban, #Amul started trending on Twitter with many users accusing the platform of having a bias against India.