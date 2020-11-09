Tanishq Takes Down Ad Promoting Cracker-Free Diwali After Backlash
The ad features Sayani Gupta, Alaya F, Neena Gupta and Nimrat Kaur.
Less than a month after Tanishq took down its ad showing a Hindu-Muslim marriage after receiving flak on social media, the jewellery brand has once again come under fire on social media. This time for a Diwali ad.
The latest ad features Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta talking about how they will be celebrating Diwali this time. The ad, which is no longer available on Tanishq's official social media platforms, starts with Sayani Gupta saying, "I'm hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers. I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. Lot of diyas. Lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity."
The video then shows Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F talking about how she hopes to eat a lot of sweets and food and spend the festival time with her family and close friends.
Neena Gupta too contributes by saying that she is planning to "dress up well and wear nice jewellery."
The last account in the advertisement is of Nimrat Kaur who says, "This year it's all the more important to be with family. I hope everyone out there is able to spend Diwali with their loved ones."
Social media users have criticised the advertisement, leading the official Twitter account of Tanishq to delete their tweet and take down the video.
Some social media users also defended the ad:
Sayani Gupta, who in the ad talked about not bursting firecrackers, tweeted, "Just witnessing how a universal issue of Air Pollution(at a terrible level right now especially in Delhi and NCR),getting politicised and bigotted in the name of religion!! Unbelievable!! What have they done to our country! This is what systemic hate does to people.#astounded"
