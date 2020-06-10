The coronavirus lockdown rules have put a lot of lives on stand-by. People’s plans were put on hold as everyone was locked up inside homes. This includes wedding plans, but a couple found a way around it. A groom from Tamil Nadu wed his bride from Kerala at the border of the two states, all with a full-fledged mandapam (stage!), reported The News Minute. The officials help them set the whole thing up, providing them with sanitised garlands and sanitising their hands now and then. Robinson is a native of Coimbatore, and Priyanka is a resident of Munnar in Idukki got married this way.The wedding was arranged at the border as it was not possible for all family members to get passes and anyone travelling to another state would have to be in home quarantine for the next two weeks.Both the bride and groom had face masks on throughout, and the small wedding touched many hearts. The officials rolled out a cloth mat as the mandapam on the road, in front of the check-post office, and arranged other items like a lamp and fruits on it. To ensure physical distancing protocols, the families of the bride and the groom were asked to stand away from the couple.Baby Warrior: 20-Day-Old Girl Beats COVID-19 in IndoreAs the bride walked away with her husband towards Tamil Nadu, the emotional families waved good bye to each-other. They had tried to arrange passes for over two months, but couldn’t, and had to opt for this method to not miss the auspicious month Karkidaka Masam.(With inputs from The News Minute) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.