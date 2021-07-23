Tamil Nadu Kids Build a Solar Bicycle in Response to Fuel Price Hike

"It was only when we were cycling on vacation during the lockdown and watching YouTube that we came up with the idea of inventing something new from the things that we own. You can change all types of bicycles to this format. It costs only Rs 10 thousand including the bicycle. It can travel up to 30 km when exposed to sunlight and can be operated when charged for 5 hours of time," said Veeraguruharikrishnan in a statement to News18.

He added, "If the switch is turned on the bicycle will only go at a speed of 25 to 35 km/h based on the current design. There is also a plan to look at the appropriate equipment to increase or reduce the speed. This bicycle can carry a total weight of up to 150 kgs. Mobile phones charging slots are also available on the bicycle."

(With inputs from News18).