Tamil Nadu Kids Build a Solar Bicycle in Response to Fuel Price Hike
The bicycle cost Rs 10,000 to make, and can cover a distance of 30 kms.
Brothers Veeraguruharikrishnan (12) and Sampathkrishnan (11), from Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district recently built a solar bicycle to tackle the fuel price hike that has grappled the country.
The brothers, studying in the eight and seventh grade respectively, decided to convert a bicycle they used during the lockdown into a solar-powered one. The bicycle costs Rs 10,0000 and can travel for up to 30 kms, after which it can be used as a normal bicycle.
The cycle functions on a solar-powered battery, and also has solar panels on it.
"It was only when we were cycling on vacation during the lockdown and watching YouTube that we came up with the idea of inventing something new from the things that we own. You can change all types of bicycles to this format. It costs only Rs 10 thousand including the bicycle. It can travel up to 30 km when exposed to sunlight and can be operated when charged for 5 hours of time," said Veeraguruharikrishnan in a statement to News18.
He added, "If the switch is turned on the bicycle will only go at a speed of 25 to 35 km/h based on the current design. There is also a plan to look at the appropriate equipment to increase or reduce the speed. This bicycle can carry a total weight of up to 150 kgs. Mobile phones charging slots are also available on the bicycle."
