TN BJP Offers Razors for Abdullah; Deletes Tweet After Backlash

Tamil Nadu BJP created a political storm after it posted on its official Twitter handle, a screenshot of an order for a set of shaving razors from Amazon, tagging National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

BJP’s state unit was taking a dig at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s dishevelled appearance, a photo of which was circulated on social media on Sunday.

Omar is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since 5 August, when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it in two Union Territories.