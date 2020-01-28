TN BJP Offers Razors for Abdullah; Deletes Tweet After Backlash
Tamil Nadu BJP created a political storm after it posted on its official Twitter handle, a screenshot of an order for a set of shaving razors from Amazon, tagging National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
BJP’s state unit was taking a dig at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s dishevelled appearance, a photo of which was circulated on social media on Sunday.
Omar is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since 5 August, when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it in two Union Territories.
The state BJP shared the tweet with a caption, “Dear@OmarAbdulla, Its very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.”
After it received considerable backlash, BJP Tamil Nadu removed the tweet from its handle.
Tweeple Were Not Forgiving
Congress’ R-Day Present to BJP
In a similar fashion, the Congress party had also sent a copy of the Indian Constitution to the governing party on Republic Day, tweeting out a return receipt of the same.
The Congress’ comment came at a time when many parties and civil society groups are protesting against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
