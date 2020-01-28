TN BJP Offers Razors for Abdullah; Deletes Tweet After Backlash
BJP Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle took a dig at the former J&amp;K CM’s dishevelled appearance, a photo of which had gone viral.&nbsp;
BJP Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle took a dig at the former J&K CM’s dishevelled appearance, a photo of which had gone viral. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

TN BJP Offers Razors for Abdullah; Deletes Tweet After Backlash

Yoshita Srivastava
Social Buzz

Tamil Nadu BJP created a political storm after it posted on its official Twitter handle, a screenshot of an order for a set of shaving razors from Amazon, tagging National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

BJP’s state unit was taking a dig at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s dishevelled appearance, a photo of which was circulated on social media on Sunday.

Omar is among the three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who continue to be in custody since 5 August, when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it in two Union Territories.

BJP Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle posted an Amazon gift order of a set of shaving razors, taking a dig at Omar Abdullah’s recent photograph.&nbsp;
BJP Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle posted an Amazon gift order of a set of shaving razors, taking a dig at Omar Abdullah’s recent photograph. 
Twitter: @BJP4TamilNadu
Two days ago, an unverified photograph of Abdullah, with a long beard covering his face, started circulating online. This was the first photograph of the leader to have appeared in public domain after five months in detention.
Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and NC leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were among those detained under Section 107 of Code the of Criminal Procedure.
Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and NC leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were among those detained under Section 107 of Code the of Criminal Procedure.
(Photo: The Quint)
Loading...

The state BJP shared the tweet with a caption, “Dear@OmarAbdulla, Its very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.”

After it received considerable backlash, BJP Tamil Nadu removed the tweet from its handle.

Tweeple Were Not Forgiving

Congress’ R-Day Present to BJP

In a similar fashion, the Congress party had also sent a copy of the Indian Constitution to the governing party on Republic Day, tweeting out a return receipt of the same.

“We tried, but Modi ji is not interested in the Constitution. Ab kare toh kare kya? (What do we do?)” the Congress tweeted along with the Amazon receipt.

The Congress’ comment came at a time when many parties and civil society groups are protesting against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Social Buzz section for more stories.

    Loading...