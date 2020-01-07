Taapsee’s Response to ‘Are You Indian?’ Is Savage AF
On a breezy evening on 6 January, Bollywood (not the Khans or the Kapoors or the Bachchans, mind you) showed up for a protest in support of the brutalized students of JNU. Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza and Zoya Akhtar were some of the known names that gathered at the Carter Road promenade in Bandra and filled the air with music, poetry and solidarity.
Now, if we know anything about how Twitter Troll Armies work, we’d be right in guessing that each of these celebrities must have gone to bed with the Mentions section of their app exploding with ridiculous accusations and questions. While ignoring it would be ideal, desperate times always call for desperate measures.
Our queen Taapsee Pannu, who was also present at the Carter Road protest yesterday, has taken one for the team with her savage responses. On Monday night, her Twitter blew up with people ridiculing her stand on the violence against JNU students, with many even questioning her identity. But Taapsee isn’t one to back down so easily.
When a Twitter user asked her if she was an Indian, the Badla actor made a cheeky reference to the current political unrest centred around the CAA+NRC+NPR in the country. “Ab tumhaare ko bhi paper dikhaane hai kya? (Now I need to show you my documents as well?)”
(No matter which side of the debate you’re on, this one is funny, okay?)
Earlier on Monday, Taapsee had made a comment implying that she might be the next to get arrested. “Chalo ab humaari baari (Now it’s my turn),” she tweeted.
When Twitter account, @RealHistoryPic, posted a GIF reference of two people engaging in a martial art fight with the caption “Taapsee Pannu playing with Bhakts on the Internet (2019)“, Taapsee gave an iconic response.
She wrote, “Oh no! I paid u full money to do this then y not morph the face properly n then post not done guys... I will deduct the money from the next post onwards” This is a reference to how Taapsee is often accused of indulging in paid tweets to help with her clout on Twitter.
Another user tweeted to Taapsee asking the actor if she had received payment for the previous day’s tweets. Taapsee hit back, “No sister.... your quote was too low to buy my conscience so I cancelled the deal. Agli baar quote ke saath saath soch bhi thodi oonchi karna (Next time try to up your quote along with your moral standards)”
Damn, girl.
Now, before *we* get accused of pandering to “anti-nationals”, we just want to clarify that we deeply care about our readers. And since they asked for this, here you go.
