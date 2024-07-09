Sydney Landlord Lists His Balcony For Rent at Rs 81,000 Monthly; Netizens React

The balcony is connected to the rest of the property (a two-bedroom apartment) with sliding glass doors. The landlord mentioned in the ad that the room is ready for a prospective tenant to "move in now" with a monthly rent including bills.

Besides, the entire apartment is also available for rent at $1300 a week, excluding bills. "Share the bathroom with only 1 person. Ready to move in now. Easy to go anywhere,'' the ad further read.

According to 9News.com, Sydney's rental prices have risen significantly, reaching a record high of $750 per week in the 2024 June quarter. Factors like low interest rates, economic recovery, and population growth have contributed to the increase, raising concerns about housing affordability, particularly for low- to middle-income households.

Several users reacted to the listing on social media. One X user wrote, "Albo's Australia, where soon renters will be renting the dog kennel in the landlord's backyard for a thousand dollars per week."

"Immigration is so great, isn't it," wrote another user.