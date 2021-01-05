Swiggy To Durex, 10 Brands on Top of the Social Media Game
These brands are both woke and entertaining!
The wonders one witnessed on social media with different brands and their innovation is growing every year. While some faced serious flak online, some rejoiced in their new-found popularity. What we do know is that despite this, they keep getting better and there’s no stopping the creativity of the brands.
They laughed at themselves, took digs on other brands, and even made fun of us! But in doing so, they successfully bridged the gap between a brand and its consumers, and how wonderfully! Here’s a roundup of some of our favourite brands, ones that not only promoted their products on social media but made their pages a fun, wholesome place while doing so.
1. Swiggy
Right from witty replies to their interactions with other brands, there isn’t anything Swiggy can’t do perfectly. Out of everything else, our top favourite moment has to be Swiggy’s support for the farmers’ protest.
This tweet led to #BoycottSwiggy trending on Twitter, but the brand didn’t back down and let the tweet stay online despite the trolling. They’re not the number one social media marketing brand for no reason.
Swiggy is generally one of the first ones to spot and jump on new trends. When Twitter was flooding with tweets where couples shared their relationship in the ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ format, Swiggy was quick to join in the game too:
Also, who can forget Donald Trump and his legendary tweet that got flagged by Twitter itself? Here’s Swiggy’s take on it:
2. Netflix India
When a user tweeted a post offering 6 months free Netflix for the first 10,000 callers on a number, Netflix didn’t call them out in an ordinary way. They played along and gave the best rebuttal:
Who can forget these savage comebacks?
There is no doubt about how strong Netflix’s meme game is. So, when someone took a dig at them for it, their comeback didn’t disappoint.
3. Mumbai Police
We all know Mumbai Police’s social media handles are among the best - considering how they integrate social messages with memes. But the lockdown has now declared their meme game absolutely unbeatable. Check out these amazing social media posts from their Instagram:
4. Tinder India
Identifying a trend and seizing the opportunity...
When Tinder summed up dating in less than 280 characters...
We cannot get enough of Tinder’s user interactions.. HUMBLE!
5. Dunzo
This delivery app has gotten quite popular on social media because of its tongue-in-cheek humour and the timing of their posts. Here are a few examples:
Honestly, their puns are the best:
Where’s the lie?
6. Bumble India
Bumble India’s Instagram page is the definition of wholesome content. They've captured millennial life like no one else. Right from New Year posts to redefining online dating, they’ve done it all in the most satisfying manner.
7. Burger King
We all know Burger King was already competing in the big leagues, and rightfully so. Right from celebrating International Men’s Day in the most unique manner to flaunting their whoppers, they did it all in the most amazing way.
Brownie points for being woke!
8. Durex
Their social media is as interesting as their brand and product. Not to mention the interesting interactions they have with other brands.
When Netflix and Tinder engaged in a fun discussion on Valentine’s Day, Durex was quick to jump in and grab the opportunity at the perfect moment.
The kind of dad jokes we can get behind...
Honestly, the fact that Durex could normalize a conversation about sex in a country like India where the topic is so overly scandalised is an achievement in itself.
9. Fevicol
Honestly, how many of us could make any and every meme about a thing as simple as glue? These folks over at Fevicol definitely deserve a raise.
10. Amul
Let’s accept it: this list would be incomplete without mentioning the one brand that got topical before it was cool. Not just that, the way Amul’s ads capture the spirit of the country, there’s no doubt about why it is so popular! Here are some of their best topical posts:
Their tribute to Dharampal Gulati, founder of MDH, and footballer Diego Maradona.
In case you forget to read the morning headlines, a glance at Amul's latest social media post is usually enough to know what's breaking.
When Jallikattu made it as India’s official Oscar entry for 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.