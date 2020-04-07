This Kolkata Sweet Shop Has Corona ‘Sandesh’ For You
While most of us love a good mithai, this sweet shop in Kolkatta might have pushed the bar a bit too high for some, with their latest offering - a coronavirus shaped sweet. Keeping true to its Bengali roots, Hindustan Sweets, located in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur created a corona-themed sandesh and from the looks of it, most people on Twitter don’t seem too gung-ho about it.
Popular Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika published a report about the corona themed sandesh. The owner of the shop told the daily that the reason behind making this sweet was a means to spread awareness about COVID-19.
The picture of the sweetshop’s coronavirus shaped sandesh soon made its way online and had people’s reaction ranging from applause to dismissal. However the shop’s owner Rabin Pal was not motivated to make the mithai from a business standpoint, to begin with. His sole purpose to create the corona shaped mithai is to educate people about the deadly virus and he plans on doing that by distributing the sandesh, every day, for free and the packaging for the same will have a printed list of dos and don'ts for preventing the disease.
West Bengal government, earlier this month, allowed sweet shops in the state to run from noon to 4 pm every day. The government has given them permission to operate with minimum staff as the nation continues to observe a lockdown.
