Swati Rathore Becomes First Woman To Lead Republic Day Parade
She will be the first woman to lead the flypast in the Republic Day parade.
Every year, the Republic Day parade showcases the country’s best defence capabilities and cultural heritage. To make the day even more historic, Flt Lt Swati Rathore will lead the flypast in the parade this year. She will be the first woman to do so.
The past year has been momentous in making the defence force in India an inclusive space for women.
The verdict by Supreme Court in February 2020 gave women permanent commission in the armed forces, after years of struggle. Therefore, Rathore heading the flypast is definitely a milestone for the country.
Rathore was born in Nagaur, Rajasthan and did her schooling from Ajmer. Her father is a Deputy Director in the state’s Agriculture Department. He shared his thoughts on her incredible achievement.
“My daughter has let me hold my head high. I am overwhelmed as the dream which she saw has turned into reality,” he said.
A bunch of people on Twitter called Rathore a symbol of women empowerment in India along with her being the daughter of Rajasthan. The state’s Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje also congratulated her on Twitter.
Flt Lt Swati Rathore is a part of the 2016 batch of IAF where she was the only one selected for the flying branch, out of a group of 200 female students.
A bunch of people took to Twitter and congratulated Rathore on such a special moment.
With inputs from The Statesman
