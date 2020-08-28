Swara, Anubhav Sinha & More Condemn Media Coverage of Sushant Case
Twitter is calling out media channels for irresponsible coverage. Again.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death on 14 June gave rise to plenty of speculations. From conspiracy theories to an official CBI inquiry into the matter, the situation has progressed drastically in the past few months with actor Rhea Chakraborty at the centre of the controversy. Even as the country awaits the end result of the CBI investigation, mainstream media channels like Times Now and Republic TV seem to be adamant on pinning the blame for Sushant's death on Rhea. In the past couple of days, these news channels have left no stone unturned. From broadcasting photos of Sushant's dead body on primetime television to unnecessarily dissecting Rhea's personal text messages from years ago, each day is an unpleasant surprise.
In light of how the situation is progressing with time, many celebrities took to social media to condemn this 'witch hunt' of Rhea Chakraborty.
Take a look:
Gurmehar Kaur tweeted, "Watching Rhea in those interviews, vulnerable and trying to put on a brave face reminded me same witch hunt, vilification, twisting of lies, being reduced to Prime Time news entertainment when I was 19. My heart goes out to Rhea Chakraborty and her family. This too shall pass."
Actor Ranvir Shorey on how there should be an "embargo on news channels from parallely investigating the matter."
Actor Richa Chadha on her decision to not pursue journalism as a career.
Ranvir Shorey's counter argument on why 'speculating' as a part of an 'investigation' is not right.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.