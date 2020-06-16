Following the recent death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Danish Sait took to Twitter to speak about his mental health.Danish revealed that this is his third year of taking anti-depressants and regularly going to therapy. He wrote, “Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope.”He further added that everyone’s trigger points are different.“Sometimes, there’s just nothing but a hollow feeling. A gas chamber where it’s hard to live and breathe. Medical help is the bomb! Do it, even if there’s nothing wrong with you, it’s helpful.”Danish’s Twitter thread seeks to normalise the concept of therapy and medication for mental health. He compares a “broken mind” to a “broken hand”, and says that just like the latter can’t be fixed by a mechanic and requires a professional, a “broken mind” also needs professional help.“Spend time with therapists and you realise there’s a science to living life. There are techniques that help us deal with everyday bull, people / situations / conversations cause trauma, can’t blame them for being them, instead we work on oursvelves to navigate around problems.”Finally, he concludes with a prayer for Sushant Singh Rajput.“The truth of life is we are on our own journey, it gets lonely, it gets bright, it gets gloomy, and sometimes it’s a fight. I pray for Sushanth’s departed soul, must’ve gone through a lot. Give life a chance, we can’t fix it all ourselves, we’re human, seek help from professioals.”Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. He was found by the Mumbai police at his residence in Bandra.How Sushant Singh Rajput Quietly Helped Flood-Hit Nagaland In 2018 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.