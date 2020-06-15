On 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai. The Chhichhore actor has left behind a legacy of not just exceptional Hindi cinema but also one of kindness and generosity. Recently, Facebook user Charudutt Acharya took to social media to share an anecdote about Sushant Singh Rajput. Charudutt is the son of former Nagaland Governor PB Acharya.Taking to Facebook, Charudutt shared a story: Charutfutt’s father served as Nagaland’s Governer from 2014 to 2019. In 2018, Nagaland was hit by floods and was in desperate need of aid. PB Acharya had then appealed to citizens of the country to donate to the CM’s Relief Fund and in no time, Sushant Singh Rajput did. According to the post, Sushant was shooting in Delhi and had quietly come down to Dimapur, the capital city of Nagaland, and donated a cheque worth Rs 1.25 crores.“He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. (He had made a similar quiet donation of 1.25 crores to the Kerala CM’s Fund too).”Charudutt further added, “Later, he called my father in Kohima and spoke quite warmly. My father thanked him for his kind and large hearted gesture and invited him to Kohima. Sushant expressed his desire to visit Kohima too. But the journey from Dimapur to Kohima is only by road and takes four hours. And in the flood situation, it could have taken much longer. And Sushant had to rush back to Delhi for his shoot. So he returned to Delhi from Dimapur itself, promising to visit Kohima and the rest of the state, someday soon.”Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34. His body was discovered at his Mumbai residence on 14 June. Some of his most notable Bollywood works include M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, and Chhichhore.‘Hit-Wicket’ & ‘Patna Fail’ - How Indian Media Failed Sushant We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.