Viral Video of Mumbaikars Dancing at Nariman Point Is Enough to Make Your Day!

The initiative was started by the Commissioner and it aims to create a stress-free and healthy urban environment by promoting recreational activities such as dance, yoga, jogging, cycling etc. on the streets of Mumbai. The idea is to open up the streets for the public every Sunday and help them destress by participating in different cultural and physical activities.

Currently, there are around 11 spots across the city, including Nariman Point, where the Sunday Street is organized. The designated streets are closed off for a few hours for people to participate and rejuvinate through these activities. Several people have shared clips of police performing in the event. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also seen attending the event.

The initiative is being applauded on the internet. Here are some reactions by netizens: