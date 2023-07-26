Sudha Murty’s Concerns Over ‘Non-Veg’ Food During Foreign Visits Spark Debate

While appearing on an episode of 'Khaane Mein Kaun Hai', a YouTube series hosted by, actor and food critic, Kunal Vijaykar, Murty talked about her food choices and preferences, among other things.

She expressed that since she follows a strict vegetarian diet, she prefers to visit only vegetarian restaurants or carry her own food while on a trip. She fears that the same spoons or utensils will be used to cook both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.