ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Sudha Murthy Celebrates Her Doggo’s Birthday by Performing Pooja

Sudha Murthy celebrated her dog Gopis' birthday in the most adorable way.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sudha Murthy celebrating her dog Gopi's birthday.</p></div>
i

We all love our dogs, and the case is no different even if you are the chairman of one of India's top companies. Sudha Murthy recently uploaded a video of her dog Gopi's birthday celebration. She is seen singing to Gopi and performing pooja for her while wishing her a happy birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gopi is pampered with pats and belly rubs in this adorable video that has stolen the hearts of users online. Check it out here:

Right from calling the video cute to wishing Gopi, here is how users on Instagram reacted to the video:

Watch: Sudha Murthy Celebrates Her Doggo’s Birthday by Performing Pooja

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Sudha Murthy Celebrates Her Doggo’s Birthday by Performing Pooja

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Sudha Murthy Celebrates Her Doggo’s Birthday by Performing Pooja

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

What a heartwarming way to celebrate your dog's birthday!

Also Read

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT