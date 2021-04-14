Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Class 10 Board exams have been cancelled, decision still awaited for Class 12.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
i

In an official notification released by the CBSE board, it is mentioned that the Class X board exams have been cancelled due to the growing number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Class XII exams have only been postponed, and a final decision is set to be taken on 1 June.

This decision comes days after constant online protests by students that were urging authorities to cancel their exams. Many students took to Twitter to talk about how it was unsafe to go out during the pandemic for exams, and hence called for authorities to officially cancel their board exams. The students were constantly trending hashtags like #CancelBoardExams to highlight the urgency of the situation.

Also Read

Amid Rising Cases, Students Call to Cancel Board Exams

Amid Rising Cases, Students Call to Cancel Board Exams

So, after the announcement was made, many students were elated while the rest who are yet to receive any confirmation also pointed out how the decision was unfair. Here are some reactions from the announcement:

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled

Image: Twitter

Also Read

COVID Surge: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Scrapped, Class 12 Postponed

COVID Surge: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Scrapped, Class 12 Postponed
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!