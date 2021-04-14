Students React With Memes as Class 10 Board Exams Get Cancelled
Class 10 Board exams have been cancelled, decision still awaited for Class 12.
In an official notification released by the CBSE board, it is mentioned that the Class X board exams have been cancelled due to the growing number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Class XII exams have only been postponed, and a final decision is set to be taken on 1 June.
This decision comes days after constant online protests by students that were urging authorities to cancel their exams. Many students took to Twitter to talk about how it was unsafe to go out during the pandemic for exams, and hence called for authorities to officially cancel their board exams. The students were constantly trending hashtags like #CancelBoardExams to highlight the urgency of the situation.
So, after the announcement was made, many students were elated while the rest who are yet to receive any confirmation also pointed out how the decision was unfair. Here are some reactions from the announcement:
