Students React With Memes as CBSE Proposes New Evaluation Criteria
Students will now be marked collectively based on their scores from the 10th, 11th, and 12th grade.
For the past few months, class 12 students from the CBSE board were rallying together to get their board exams cancelled. Amid the pandemic, the students felt that it was unjust and unsafe to sit for exams, which is why they decided to call action for it.
The CBSE board did end up cancelling the exams, and today, proposed a new marking scheme for the students.
As part of this scheme, students will be marked based on their collective scores from the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. 30 percent of the component will be based on the best three performing subjects of their 10th grade, another 30 percent will be calculated based on the score of their final exam in the 11th grade, and the remaining 40 percent will be based on unit tests/mid-terms/pre-board scores of 12th.
Naturally, many students who didn't perform well in their 11th grade now think they are in deep trouble because of this new marking scheme. Many took to Twitter to share their feelings in the best possible form-- memes! Here are some of the best ones we found:
Which of these did you like the most?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.