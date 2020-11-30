Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Caught Strolling in a Mall

This Philippines dog recently went viral after he was spotted lazing in a mall.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Seen Strolling in a Mall
i

It seems no one is immune to the adorable charms of our canine friends! Recently, a mall in Philippines, adopted a stray dog and inducted it into the security force.

According to DZMM TeleRadyo's Facebook post, a mall in Taguig City has adopted a whole force of 10 street dogs who will now act as security guards.

TINGNAN: Inampon ng isang mall sa Taguig City ang 10 asong kalye para maging parte ng security team. "Sana tratuhin...

Posted by DZMM TeleRadyo on Wednesday, November 25, 2020
"I hope we treat stray dogs properly, do not drive them away or hurt them because they are ugly because the dog also has a mind."
Rico Suco, security guard at Vista Mall Taguig

Vista Mall's Facebook page shared photos of 'Dogdog', a stray dog who recently went viral when a video of him comfortably roaming the streets of the mall was shared by several users online. Dogdog is now a part of the mall family, reported several local publications.

Take a look:

Nice job Vista Mall employees. Though this dog entered the mall premises unnoticed, I was glad he was not treated...

Posted by Jan Mart Calimpong on Friday, November 20, 2020

Vista Mall's Facebook page wrote, "At Vista Malls, we are continuously building a culture of inclusiveness where humans and animals, like Dogdog, come together and help each other."

Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Caught Strolling in a Mall
Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Caught Strolling in a Mall
(Photo: Facebook)

May other stray dogs out there continue to find unexpected homes just like Dogdog.

(With inputs from Phil News)

Also Read
Faridabad Dog Who Survived Train Accident Finds Forever Home in UK
Faridabad Dog Who Survived Train Accident Finds Forever Home in UK

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!