In True Mumbai Spirit, Strangers Help Man Skip Work by Lying About Train Closure
The man asked strangers to lie about trains not working, so that he could send a screenshot to his boss.
If there’s one thing apart from Marine Drive and Vada Pav that Mumbai is famous for, it’s the helpful nature of the people here. No matter how busy they are, Mumbaikars are not only willing to help, but they’re actually eager to do whatever they can.
And once again, they have proved this by helping a stranger take a leave from office. How, you ask? By lying about heavy rains on an app! M-Indicator is an application that keeps track of all public transport in the city including local trains, buses, metro, etc. One feature of the app also includes a chat box where passengers can chat and get live updates about the status of their train or bus.
This feature is most useful when trains are delayed because of the rain. Passengers waiting on the platform can chat with the people who are on the train already and get updated about where the train is and how long it will take to reach.
One man, however, decided to use this feature to his advantage when he asked the people on the app to lie about trains not working so he could avail a weekly off. “Hey guys, i need to screen shot and send to my boss, please reply on this message that trains are not working after Goregaon,” read his message.
As soon as he said this, people started flooding the chat with information about how trains weren’t working beyond Goregaon, even though they were. After all, only one frustrated employee can help another like themselves.
A few messages later, he even updated the passengers and said that his leave had been approved!
A screenshot of the chat has appeared on Reddit; check it out here: (We've decided to conceal the man's name from the chats, because how could we possible botch such an amazing plan?)
Here are some reactions from users online:
We hope the man had a good day of sleeping in during this amazing weather!
