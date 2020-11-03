Commitment!
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Stories of Real-Life Heroes That Will Warm Your Heart
Some much-needed positivity.
Amidst the pandemic, we could all use some good news. Believe it or not, October 2020 has been full of positivity in one way or the other. Whether it's the Nashik man sincerely guarding the river Godavari and keeping people from polluting it or the doctor that managed to successfully deliver a baby on board a flight with limited resources, humanity always shines in unexpectedly brave ways!
