ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

SRK's Name Gets Mentioned In International Show; Fans Hail Him As 'Global Star'

Fans celebrate as SRK's name is mentioned in an international show, dubbing him a 'global star'

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Shah Rukh Khan stands out among actors for good reason. There is good reason why he has earned the title 'Badshah Of Bollywood' from fans. Recently, SRK caught the attention of his fans when he was mentioned in a clip from the American horror series Interview With The Vampire Season 2.

In the scene, Daniel Molloy humorously references Shah Rukh Khan while talking to his butler. The show, based on Anne Rice's novel, follows the story of Louis de Pointe and his encounters with love, blood, and the challenges of immortality.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Take a look at the hilarious scene where King Khan was mentioned to the surprise of desi fans.

The internet could not keep calm when SRK got a special mention. The flooded the internet with the reactions and here are some of the best ones:

Fans celebrate as SRK's name is mentioned in an international show, dubbing him a 'global star'
Fans celebrate as SRK's name is mentioned in an international show, dubbing him a 'global star'
Fans celebrate as SRK's name is mentioned in an international show, dubbing him a 'global star'
Fans celebrate as SRK's name is mentioned in an international show, dubbing him a 'global star'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×