ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Spider-Man: No Food At Home': Netizens React to Costumed Man Making Rotis

A viral video from Jaipur featuring a man dressed as Spider-Man, has sparked a meme-fest on social media.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A viral video from Jaipur featuring a man dressed as Spider-Man, has sparked a meme-fest on social media. The clip, shared by @jaipur_ka_spiderman, features the person making chapatis using a rolling pin and cooking it on a chulah on his terrace.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ever since the reel was posted, it has clocked over 17 million views. Several people took to the comments to share their witty remarks on the situation.

Have a look at it here:

One of the users wrote, "Spider-Man: no food at home." "Spider-Man: No kitchen at home," wrote another on Instagram.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

A viral video from Jaipur featuring a man dressed as Spider-Man, has sparked a meme-fest on social media.
A viral video from Jaipur featuring a man dressed as Spider-Man, has sparked a meme-fest on social media.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×