Man Travels as Lone Passenger on Flight from Amritsar to Dubai

Oberoi holds a gold visa, a special kind of visa that is given by the UAE to people who have business there or have made certain investments in the country. Having reserved his seat for only 750 dhiram, Oberoi said that he truly had a 'maharaja' experience.

Oberoi also added that after a point, travelling alone became boring. "If I get a chance to travel solo next time I will refuse. It is good for once in a lifetime experience. It was very boring." He started counting the number of seats and windows in the plane to pass time.

He even took to his Twitter handle to thank the government of UAE and Air India for their service.