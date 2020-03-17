How South Asians Are Getting Musical With Coronavirus
From gaumutra (cow urine) parties to burning the coronavirus effigy, Indians have done it all to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Now, to spread correct awareness about it, South Asian musicians are getting quite creative. From celebrities to amateur YouTubers, everyone has a quick, creative way to get the message across. And honestly, considering the kind of panic that’s going around, maybe this is exactly what we need?
‘Co Co Corona’ by Ali Zafar
As the global, as well as Indian toll, rises, Ali Zafar took to social media to share a video with his followers. In the video, Zafar can be seen singing a song that is aimed at increasing awareness about preventive measures.
‘Corona Song’ (‘Suno Na Suno Na’ parody) by Tejas Gambhir
Pune musician, Tejas Gambhir, recently uploaded a parody of Bollywood song ‘Suno Na Suno Na’ from the film Chalte Chalte to spread awareness about coronavirus. Titled ‘Corona song’, the track talks not only about the precautions and measures but also about communal violence taking place in India. This video has been winning the hearts of several netizens.
Corona Song (‘Havana’ Parody) by Rashmi Shaarvi
Karnataka vocalist, Rashmi Shaarvi, has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions from many, including Anand Mahindra. She recreated Camila Cabello's hit song ‘Havana’ to created awareness about coronavirus. She also talks about how masks have become a fashion statement.
Corona Song, (Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai Parody) By Sanjeev
Recreating the famous ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai’ from the 1971 film Kati Patang, this guitarist-singer is being appreciated by the internet for his melodious voice. However, this isn’t his only attempt. Sanjeev has 3 other videos on coronavirus.