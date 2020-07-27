Sonu Sood Gifts Tractor To Farmer Ploughing Land With Daughters

On seeing the video, Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning that the family would get a tractor the same day. True to his promise, the actor ensured that the tractor reached the farmer's family in Maharajuvari Palle village in Chittoor district.

He had tweeted on Saturday night that by Sunday morning the farmer will have a pair of oxen. "By tomorrow morning, he will have a pair of oxen to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education," he had tweeted.