Family Who Got Tractor From Sonu Sood Harassed, Blames Media

Explaining the context in which the video was recorded about ten days ago, Nageswara Rao tells TNM, “The previous day, I told my family that because of our financial situation, we should drop the idea of farming this season. My daughters insisted that we should sow at least enough for ourselves, if not to sell in the market. When I said that we could not afford bulls or a tractor as the rent was too high, they insisted on helping, along with my nephews and other relatives who were visiting us at the time.”

The girls and their cousins took turns while dragging the yoke, and recorded videos of each other. His nephews ended up posting his daughters’ video online, which soon became viral.