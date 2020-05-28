The coronavirus pandemic has brought forth a number of heroes who have gone out of their way to help those in need. One person who has proved to be a real-life hero for hundreds during the nationwide lockdown is Sonu Sood. The actor began with opening up his Juhu hotel for COVID-19 frontline workers, who are fighting the long battle and are unable to go home.Then, Sonu started helping migrants by providing them with food. He has fed over 45,000 migrants on the streets. Not just that, the actor has arranged for buses to get thousands of migrant workers to their native state. Now, he has set up a toll-free helpline for migrants to easily ask for help.The actor set up the toll-free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to Sood's team for help. He spoke about how he was receiving thousands and thousands of calls and messages every day, and that he and his family realised that he could very easily miss out on some people this way. He had earlier posted a video of his phone being flooded with calls and messages asking for help.Meet Sonu Sood, The Messiah Who is Helping Migrants Reach HomeSonu Sood has emerged as a true hero in these dark times. He’s also a constant reminder that we must, especially in these times, go out of our way and help those that need it. And while it is true that we may not be able to do so on the same scale, still, it is important that we look out for those around us, and do whatever it is that we can to extend a helping hand. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.