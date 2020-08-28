Sonu Sood Promises Transportation for JEE and NEET Students
The Bollywood actor has come forward to help once again by offering to help students reach exam centres.
Sonu Sood has been making news for his humanitarian efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he has voiced support for JEE and NEET aspirants who are facing an incredibly tough time.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that the two exams will be conducted in the month of September. This has sparked controversy, with thousands of students speaking out against the decision to conduct the exams amidst a global pandemic.
Earlier today, Sonu Sood shared a video of one such student in which he explains his situation and requests for postponement of the exams.
Sonu, in another show of charity, wrote, “Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources”
He later tweeted out a similar message, saying “I am standing by you! If you are stuc anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres.”
Sonu Sood has become a beacon of hope during the pandemic by helping people in need. In May and June, he helped stranded migrant workers return to their homes by arranging trucks. He and his team have set up a toll-free number to attend to the grievances of migrants in distress. He has also provided employment for those labourers who lost their jobs, even setting up housing for them.
