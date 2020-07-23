Sonu Sood To Launch Pravasi Rojgar App To Help Migrants Find Work
The app will launch on 23 July with over 500 job opportunities.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the movement aiding migrant workers whose lives have been turned upside down ever since the COVID lockdown was put into effect. He has been arranging buses to help migrant workers reach their homes and making contributions in whatever way he can to help cope with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Indian Express recently reported that Sood is all set to launch the 'Pravasi Rojgar' app.
The Pravasi Rojgar app will help migrant workers find jobs.
The app will reportedly launch on 23 July with over 500 job opportunities across various sectors like construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics. A 24-hour helpline and support centres have also been set up across several cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram.
Sonu Sood told the publication that it was the time he spent with migrant workers that inspired this innovation. The migrant workers had discussed with him their eagerness to return once they get the right work opportunity. This motivated Sood to bridge the gap between the marketplace and the migrant workers.
Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroot level in developing skills and placement of youth below the poverty line.Sonu Sood, to the Indian Express.
Recently, the actor made another generous donation of 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel.
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to share the news and thank Sonu Sood for the gesture. He shared a picture of the two and tweeted, “I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel.”
(With inputs from Indian Express)
