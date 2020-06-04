While a lot of celebrities have offered their support to those suffering amid the deadly pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has really taken social work into his own hands and helped hundreds of migrant labourers return to their native homes. Sonu has been actively involved in arranging commute for daily wage migrant labourers who’ve lost their homes and sources of income.But of course, no good deed goes unacknowledged on Twitter with a good ol’ meme. The news of cyclone Nisarga hitting Mumbai inspired a Twitter user to create a meme that read “Sonu Sood waiting for #CycloneNisarga so that he can send it back home”The meme caught on the social media site and was liked and shared in abundance, even Sonu enjoyed it thoroughly and responded to the tweet saying “I will drop even this cyclone back”Sonu’s efforts have been commemorated by other hilarious tweets too.Over the period of this lockdown, Sonu has been working relentlessly to support those in need. His good work has helped hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra, return to their homes in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Karnataka. He also organised to airlift 177 girls from Odisha, who were working in a garments manufacturing factory in Kerala.While the memes are funny, the social work is truly remarkable. Here’s hoping that more such actors use their platforms in responsible and productive ways!Cop In Mumbai Started A Free Ambulance Service For The Distressed We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.