Sonu Sood Gifts Smartphones To Students In Remote Haryana Village

Sonu Sood's philanthropic efforts seem to have no end. Recently, the Bollywood actor went out of his way to deliver smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni's Koti village.The smartphones were delivered to the school principal by Karan Gilhotra, a friend of Sonu Sood.

Sood took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice"