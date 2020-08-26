Sonu Sood Gifts Smartphones To Students In Remote Haryana Village
Sonu Sood does it again!
Sonu Sood's philanthropic efforts seem to have no end. Recently, the Bollywood actor went out of his way to deliver smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni's Koti village.The smartphones were delivered to the school principal by Karan Gilhotra, a friend of Sonu Sood.
Sood took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice"
Sonu Sood also retweeted a video of himself video calling the principal of the school. In the video, the principal can be seen thanking the actor for the generous initiative. Sonu Sood also speaks to one of the students during the video call and wishes them good luck for their studies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced India's education system to go online. However, the country lacks the infrastructure for that to happen as many can't afford smartphones. On 24 August, Sonu Sood had come across a news article about the kids in Morni and how they had to travel miles in order to get access to smartphones for online classes.
Sood responded with, "No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow"
And sure enough, the studens did receive smartphones in time!
