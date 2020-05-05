Headache? Shillong Chamber Choir Brings ‘Tel Malish’ To Cheer You

It's just what the doctor ordered for our souls. In these difficult times, artists across the world have been doing what they can to spread some cheer and hope. The Shillong Chamber Choir is doing its bit too, singing for our entertainment, but also using their art to raise funds to help fight COVID-19.

And can we take a minute out to appreciate the innovative video and editing style, all maintaining social distance? So, if your head is aching with all that time you've been spending in front of the laptop, maybe it's time for 'Tel Malish', Shillong Chamber Choir style.