Sonam Kapoor Asks Nancy Tyagi To Make Her An Outfit

Nancy Tyagi, the fashion influencer, who has been making waves on social media for her the stunning outfits she wore at Cannes 2024 has caught the attention of actor Sonam Kapoor. The actor, took to her social media to heap praises on the influencer and also request her to make an outfit for her as well.
Picking her self-made outfit over Aishwarya Rai and Kiara Advani's recent Cannes 2024 looks, Sonam complimented Nancy, “Best outfit in Cannes.” She further asked Nancy to design an outfit for her, saying, "Make me something @nancytyagi__."
Here's the second outfit that Sonam commented on, "My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me."
Meanwhile, the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on 25 May.
