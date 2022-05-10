ADVERTISEMENT
Heartless Delhi: Someone Just Stole the Heart From Karol Bagh in Delhi
Someone stole the heart from 'I Love Delhi' installation in Karol Bagh.
i
The peak 'Chura liya hai tum ne jo dil ko' moment occurred near the Rajendra Place roundabout, when someone stole the heart from the 'I Love Delhi' installation.
The heart was stolen within a month since its installation. It looks like somebody is about to receive the proposal of their dreams, courtesy of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation!
ADVERTISEMENT
The big question people want answered is, "Delhi ka dil kisne churaya?". This news has amused netizens, some are also optimistic that the thief will be caught by the Delhi police. Nonetheless, Twitter has responded with some hilarious jokes.
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×