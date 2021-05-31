Sociology Postgraduate Works as Manual Labourer Amid Job Crisis

Such is the story of Vikash Sanchi, a postgraduate in sociology who, after struggling to find a job in his field, is forced to resort to manual labour jobs. He took to Twitter to appeal netizens to help him find a job, and while doing so, even shared his story.

He said, "Since lockdown, I have not been able to even get any labour work in the unorganised sector. Merely sustenance seems too hard in this time. I'm ready to work as daily wage labour also. Please amplify," in his post.

He also mentions that he is a sociology postgraduate from Ambedkar University, Delhi, and is even ready to work as a driver. He has followed this by sharing his resume.

