Meet Yashpal Singh And Shanta Verma, They are #RelationshipGoals
At 82 and 76 respectively, Mr and Mrs Verma are much older than the average Indian Instagram influencers.
Yashpal Singh and Shanta Verma, residents of Haryana, are the latest additions to the Instagram influencer gang. The couple has over 25k followers on Instagram and it's only increasing. The elderly couple has their Gen Z granddaughter, Jonita, to help with the tech and trends.
In a chat with The Better India Jonita said, "I started the Instagram page in April 2020 for my grandfather and had named it ‘Gangsta Grandpa’, to showcase his wit to the world."
As she helped choreograph her grandfather’s routines, she would hear her grandmother joke about it in the background. “That was all the cue I needed. I got her in front of the camera next and she was a charm,” says Jonita. This gave birth to the Mr and Mrs Verma page.
