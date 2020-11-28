After NIA Rejects, Social Media Users Send Sippers for Stan Swamy

Several screenshots on social media shared in the last two days read the following:

Sipper and Straw: Ordered.

Address: Mumbai’s Taloja Jail.

Why?

Arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, 83-year-old Stan Swamy, who is a patient of Parkinson’s disease, has been asking the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a sipper and a straw to drink for over 20 days. The NIA on Thursday, 26 November, had told the court that they do not have a straw and a sipper for Swamy.

NIA’s response triggered many social media users to join the campaign #SippersForStan where they placed orders for a sipper and straw and provided the address of Taloja jail.