‘Here for Justice’: Twitter Reacts as Snake Found in Bombay HC Judge’s Chamber

In a surprise, a snake was found in the chamber of Justice NR Borkar of the Bombay High Court. It was discovered early Friday morning and has since been taken away from there, according to officials.

Justice NR Borkar was not present in his chambers when the snake was first spotted at around 9:30 am. It was about 4.5 to 5 feet long, non-venomous snake. The chamber is located on the ground floor of the three-storey building of the Bombay HC.