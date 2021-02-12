Sleepless Game Designer Comes up With Multiple Chess Variants
Many Twitter users loved the variants suggested by Elizabeth Sampat.
Probably drawing inspiration from the hugely popular Netflix series Queen’s Gambit, a game designer, Elizabeth Sampat, came up with a number of variations of chess JUST because she couldn’t sleep.
This seems like an addition to the many historic stories about variations of chess. Termed as ‘Infinity Chess,’ Jianying Ji was one of the first who came up with different ways of playing chess on an ‘unbounded chess board’.
Sampat also ended up listing absolutely chaotic, sometimes unplayable and extremely fun variants of the game.
Check out some of the versions here:
These aren’t even all the variants she came up with! The list goes on and on.
Twitter users are in love with the innovation. Many started talking about the variations they would want to play, making chess probably the most fun game ever!
Some even made societal commentaries about it:
Others shared their ideas or requested chess.com to add these variants to the game.
Turns out chess is a game which has been evolving for a long time, with the first variant being played on a 36 x 36 inch board with 402 pieces in mid-sixteenth century Japan. Carrying on the tradition, Sampat also started a brainstorming session with netizens, to come up with their own rules.
