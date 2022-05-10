Unusual Wedding Mix-up Leads to Sisters Marrying Each Other’s Partners in MP
The incident took place in a village in MP.
The village of Aslana in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh recently witnessed a rare incident and a very unusual wedding mix-up. Two sisters were set to marry their respective grooms in the same ceremony when a power outage took place and confusion began.
The brides sat with the wrong grooms as they couldn't see clearly due to the power outage and performed puja and rituals in the dark. When the power was restored, the brides were taken at their respective homes with incorrect matches and only then did the families realize what had happened.
Rameshlal's two daughters, Nikita and Karishma, were to marry Bhola and Ganesh respectively, two young men from different families. Both the brides and grooms are from Dangwada village, and their wedding party arrived at the bride's house together.
The wedding ceremonies of Nikita and Karishma were held during a power outage, and because the brides were wearing veils and similar outfits, which made it difficult to distinguish them. As a result, no one was aware of the mix-up during the wedding rituals. As the rituals began, the couple became mismatched, and Nikita sat with Karishma's groom Ganesh and Karishma sat with Nikita's groom Bhola to perform the rituals.
When the grooms returned home with their brides, the mix-up was discovered. Following a brief dispute, the family sat down together and reached an agreement after some discussion. The bride and groom were requested to repeat the ceremony the following day.
