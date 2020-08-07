Sikh Man Sacrifices Life to Save Three Drowning Children
His courageous deed will live in our hearts forever.
In an unfortunate yet bittersweet incident that occured in California, USA, an Indian-origin Sikh man died while trying to save the lives of three children drowning in Kings River Wednesday, reported CNN.
29-year-old Manjeet Singh happened to be standing at the bank of the river when something caught his attention.
He saw three helpless children struggling in the water - two eight-year-old girls and one ten-year-old boy - and immediately decided to jump in. Unfortunately, the water pulled him in to. Later, he was found underwater and unresponsive. He was then taken to the hospital and declared dead.
Out of the three children whose lives Singh was trying to save, two were pulled out by other bystanders.
One of the girls was underwater for eight minutes before she was successfully rescued. Once out of the water, CPR was performed and she was taken to the hospital.
Manjeet Singh had reportedly arrived in the United States a couple of years ago from India. He had big plans for his trucking business. Unfortunately, they have been cut short. But this courageous deed of his will hopefully be remembered forever.
(With inputs from CNN)
