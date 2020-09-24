Sikh Man Breaks Guinness World Record With 147 Skips in 30 Seconds
21-year-old Zorawar Singh broke the record by skipping with roller skates on.
The official Instagram account of the Guinness World Records recently shared a mind-blowing video of a Sikh man breaking records with just a skipping rope in his hands.
Zorawar Singh, who is already a multiple Guinness World Records title holder, has made it to the GWR2021 with his record for the most number of skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds. The 21-year-old Indian man can do 147 skips in half a minute.
Take a look:
Zorawar has always been enthusiastic about fitness and sports. In school, he was a discus thrower. However, an unfortunate injury forced him to give that up. He then took up skipping as a way to get fit again.
Since then, he has competed in jump rope world championships. His victory motivated him to try out for the Guinness World Records title.
But the title didn't come easy! The 21-year-old used to train for four hours everyday six days a week as preparation for the title.
