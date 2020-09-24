Sikh Man Breaks Guinness World Record With 147 Skips in 30 Seconds

Zorawar has always been enthusiastic about fitness and sports. In school, he was a discus thrower. However, an unfortunate injury forced him to give that up. He then took up skipping as a way to get fit again.

Since then, he has competed in jump rope world championships. His victory motivated him to try out for the Guinness World Records title.

⁣But the title didn't come easy! The 21-year-old used to train for four hours everyday six days a week as preparation for the title.