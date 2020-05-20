The Sikh community is well known for going out of its way to extend a helping hand for those in need. The examples are endless, and yet another one comes from America, the very heart of the coronavirus pandemic right now. Members of the community have taken it upon themselves to deliver pizza to those on the frontline of this battle, like doctors, hospital staff, firefighters and policemen.According to a report in The Indian Express, Shalinder Singh, who is the owner of a pet products company, spent Sundays at his gurdwara, helping serve a community meal for 300 people or more at the Sikh place of worship in suburban Detroit. Since the pandemic stopped those services to ensure social distancing, he and his family, including his two children, continue to help those around them by delivering pizzas.“I spoke to a couple of doctors and they said pizza is the best because they’re working 12 to 16 hours and they don’t have time to sit and eat.” Shalinder SinghJapneet Singh who is in New York, the worst affected city, also has taken it upon himself to deliver pizzas. As the virus hit, he lost most of his work at the U.S. Census Bureau and as a driver for Uber. So he decided to help those around him. So far, he has delivered over a 1,000 pizzas.“Food always makes things better, so I asked one of my friends who works at Elmhurst Hospital, what can we do? He was like, pizza would be great. Ever since then, we haven’t looked back.”Japneet SinghIn times of despair like these, one can surely look at them for inspiration. Surely, right now, the world needs nothing more than compassion and humanity, and we must all do our bit to help those who are putting their lives at risk everyday to help save the world.(With inputs from Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.