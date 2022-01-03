Siblings Travel From USA to Return Money Owed to Peanut Vendor 10 Years Later

Sattaiah, however, did not bother them much and let them have the peanuts for free. They promised to pay him back, and took a photo of him too. They could not pay him back soon since they were NRIs living in the United States and flew back there shortly after their trip.

Now, almost 11 years later, Nemani and his sister Suchita returned to India and decided to track down Sattaiah and pay him back. Their father, Mohan was keen on paying back the money and took the help of his friend, Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLA of Kakinada City, to trace Sattaiah.

The MLA quickly put out a post on Facebook looking for Sattaiah. A few people from his native village of Nagulapalli, reached out to the MLA's PA and informed them that Sattaiah was no more. It was then that the siblings decided to give the money to his family, a sum of Rs 25,000.