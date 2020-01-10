‘Ban Her’: Twitterati Slam Shefali Vaidya for ‘Transphobic’ Post
Author and right-wing ideologue Shefali Vaidya faced backlash from social media users after she shared a photograph of a person with what was called a transphobic caption on Twitter.
In her tweet, Vaidya says, “How the heck can I unsee this? Sharing it to spread the misery. Why should I suffer alone?”
The Twitterati, celebrities and activists took to Twitter to slam Vaidya for her offensive post. Many tagged Twitter while they reported her profile on the social blogging platform.
Actor Siddharth was among those who criticised Vaidya. He said that he saw “a confident trans person living and expressing themselves.” He added that Vaidya was incapable of understanding the “goddess within”.
Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association, Kavita Krishnan, accused Vaidya of “shamelessly dehumanising and deriding a trans person for their appearance.”
The person against whom her “transphobic” comments were aimed had been attending an anti-CAA protest at the time the photo was taken.
Taking a dig at Vaidya for her comments, a netizen said, “you are predisposed, prejudiced and committed to NOT broadening your spectrum of understanding – let alone tolerance.” He also called on Twitter to ban her from the social media platform.
Another Twitter user wrote about how Vaidya had targeted him with “Islamophobic” and “homophobic” slurs and urged Twitter to take action against her.
