ADVERTISEMENT

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

What a flabbergasting farrago of distortions!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shashi Tharoor posing with two newlyweds.</p></div>
i

Shashi Tharoor recently attended the wedding of a couple in Mahabaleshwar, and his picture with the newlyweds is going viral for a very funny reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor is seen wearing a pagdi and a garland and posing with the bride and groom in this particular picture, and he looks more like the groom than the groom himself. The actual groom doesn't have either a pagdi or a garland around him, and is standing between Tharoor and his wife, which adds to the confusion.

Check out the picture yourself.

Twitter has rightly made this observation and started with the jokes. Check out some reactions here:

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT
‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo
‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Who’s the Groom?’: Shashi Tharoor Mistaken for Dulha in Wedding Photo

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

After Rejection, UP Man Puts Sindoor in Bride’s Maang in Front of Groom

After Rejection, UP Man Puts Sindoor in Bride’s Maang in Front of Groom

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT