'Shaktimaan' Actor Mukesh Khanna Gets Flak For Sexist Remarks

A video of actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular character in the Doordarshan superhero show Shaktimaan, has gone viral and many social media users are criticizing the actor for making sexist comments. In the video, Khanna says that a woman's job is to manage the house and women should not try to be like men.

Khanna says:

"Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhaalna jo, maaf karna main kabhi kabhi bol jata hu. Yeh problem kaha se shuru hui hai MeToo ki jab aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya. Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai. (A woman's job is to manage the house. I'm sorry but sometimes I end up saying this. The problem of #MeToo started when women started working. Today women want to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men.)"