Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

On Saturday (6 May), Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for an #AskSRK session. After unveiling the poster for his upcoming film, Jawan, the actor urged his fans to engage.

He tweeted, "Just because I think I would like to….let’s do #AskSRK for half an hour or so. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023"

As with every #AskSRK session, fans found unique ways to get the Pathaan actor to respond to their questions. Referring to Aryan Khan's newly-launched clothing brand, D'YAVOL X, a fan asked, "ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do.... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK (Please sell D'YAVOL X jackets for Rs 1000-2000, as well...We'll need to sell our house to buy the original one").