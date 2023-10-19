ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Serial Dine-and-Dash Scammer Arrested in Spain for Faking Heart Attacks

A man in Spain is arrested for scamming over 20 restaurants by faking a heart attack to avoid paying the bill.

In Spain's Blanca region, a 50-year-old man gained notoriety for dining at upscale restaurants and then pretending to have a heart attack to evade paying his bill. According to Daily Loud, this con artist scammed over 20 restaurants.

His scam was exposed when he attempted the trick at a hotel restaurant, where the bill amounted to $37. When staff confronted him, he pretended to faint and collapsed on the floor, performing a theatrical heart attack.

The police, recognizing him from similar incidents, arrested him. His photo has been circulated to prevent further scams.

“It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor," the manager of the restaurant told a Spanish news outlet.

As per Spanish news agency EFE, he asked the restaurant staff to call for an ambulance, but they refused to do so and instead informed the police. When the cops arrived, they recognised the man from run-ins at other restaurants in Alicante and arrested him.

Topics:  Restaurant   Spain   Heart Attack 

