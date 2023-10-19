Serial Dine-and-Dash Scammer Arrested in Spain for Faking Heart Attacks

In Spain's Blanca region, a 50-year-old man gained notoriety for dining at upscale restaurants and then pretending to have a heart attack to evade paying his bill. According to Daily Loud, this con artist scammed over 20 restaurants.
His scam was exposed when he attempted the trick at a hotel restaurant, where the bill amounted to $37. When staff confronted him, he pretended to faint and collapsed on the floor, performing a theatrical heart attack.
The police, recognizing him from similar incidents, arrested him. His photo has been circulated to prevent further scams.
“It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor," the manager of the restaurant told a Spanish news outlet.
As per Spanish news agency EFE, he asked the restaurant staff to call for an ambulance, but they refused to do so and instead informed the police. When the cops arrived, they recognised the man from run-ins at other restaurants in Alicante and arrested him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)